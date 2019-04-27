East Side Fitness Crawl

Wisconsin's first-ever Fitness Crawl is coming to Milwaukee's East Side!

Fitness crawls are bar crawls for muscles - hop fitness facility to fitness facility with a half-hour workout at each. By the end of the day, you'll have experienced three new exercises and lots of East Side fun along the way!

Our schedule for the day is:

11:30-12 Pre-party and registration at Adventure Rock

12-2 Fitness Crawl!

2-3:30 After-party at Good City Brewing (East Side location)

How it works:

1) Sign up for one of two sections (Crossfit, Yoga, Fitness Challenge, OR Shred, Yoga, Pilates)

2) Make a note in your registration or email director@theeastside.org if you're registering with other people and want to stay together as a group.

We're excited to work new muscles in this new event with all of you!