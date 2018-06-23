EAST STAGE: School of Rock (1pm), Paper Holland (2:30pm), Bo and Airo 5(4pm), Sat. Night Duets (5:30pm), Greatest Lakes (7pm), Jaill (8:30pm), Rusty Pelicans (10pm)

The East Side Business Improvement District is thrilled to anticipate all of the family-friendly fun and unique entertainment planned for the 18th annual Summer Soulstice Music Festival, Saturday, June 23, 2018 from noon to midnight. Summer Soulstice, presented by Miller Lite, is Milwaukee’s hyper-local neighborhood music festival is a celebration of the music, art, and activities that make Milwaukee awesome, officially kicking off the summer festival season.

Spread across the East Side – from Oakland to Prospect on North Avenue as well as on Cramer, Murray, and Farwell – visitors can find fun starting early in the day and lasting all the way through midnight.

10am – 108 Sun Salutations with Urban Om at North Point Water Tower Park*

12pm-3pm – BMX Stunt Bikes on Cramer

12pm-3pm – Roll Train on Cramer*

12pm-3pm – Kids’ Arts Illustrations on Farwell*

12pm-6pm – Climbing Wall with Adventure Rock on Farwell

12pm-6pm – Live Art Performance on Farwell*

12pm-12am – Mini Golf Hole with Nine Below on North

And of course…

12pm-12am – Three stages of Milwaukee music

12pm-12am – Unique Milwaukee Makers’ vendors throughout the festival, curated in part by The Waxwing

12pm-12am – Over 15 delicious East Side and Milwaukee food vendors

108 Sun Salutations with Urban Om – A Summer Soulstice favorite, kick off the longest day of the year and the city’s best local music festival with 108 Sun Salutations in the picturesque North Point Water Tower Park. Last year, over 100 people enjoyed this free yoga experience – and many more are expected this year. Sponsored by Urban Om.

Roll Train – Milwaukee (and the East Side) is known for unique entertainment and activities. Roll Train is Milwaukee’s only roller skating dance troupe. Sponsored by Roll Train (https://www.facebook.com/rolltrain/).

Kids’ Arts Illustrations – Visit a cartoon wonderland with UWM and MATC animation professor (and Black Cat Alley artist) Tim Decker and his trusty cartoon assistants. These guys will show kids just how fun drawing can be. Our cartoonists will lead kids in a fun learn-to-draw-animals adventure. Kids will use tempera paint to color animals and fantastical creatures that Professor Decker and his Cartoonists will bring to life. Free admission and kids keep the artwork they make. Sponsored by Black Cat Alley.

Live Art Performance – Watch as five Milwaukee artists live-paint large panels to be hung in Black Cat Alley this summer in a temporary art installation. The theme of the art will be “Milwaukee’s Got Soul.” Featuring artists Sara Bott, Erick Ledesma, Stephanie Gibert, Prince Parise, and Kyle Hoard. Sponsored by Black Cat Alley.

More information on the music, entertainment, art, food, and retail is available at TheEastSide.org.