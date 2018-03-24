Easter Egg Hunt
Heritage Deer Creek 3585 S. 147th St., New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151
Families are invited to join Heritage at Deer Creek for a fun, free Easter Egg Hunt for children ages 10 and under (a basket will be provided for the first 50 children). In addition to the egg hunt, the event will feature raffle prizes, refreshments, entertainment and visits with the Easter Bunny. The person who finds the egg with the "Golden Ticket" will win the grand prize!
