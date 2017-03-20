Easter Family Event

Event time: 10am-2pm

FREE EVENT! Donations Welcome.

Come hang out with the Easter bunny (available 10:30-1:30), and join the Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens for a morning of craft activities for kids and an egg hunt at noon!

You can also enjoy a delicious Easter Brunch with Zilli Hospitality Group (brunch not included in FBBG event). For pricing or reservations, call 414-409-3959 or visit ZHG’s website at www.boernerrestaurant.com.

Price: Family event activities are FREE & open to the public; Sunday brunch is available from Zilli Hospitality for regular price.