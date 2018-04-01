Easter at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center – Once Again Featuring a Petting Zoo at 6th and Green

Celebrate Easter at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center with the hotel’s popular outdoor petting zoo at 6th and Green, as well as a buffet style brunch for families.

For kids, the Hilton Milwaukee will transform into an Easter extravaganza with:

• An outdoor petting zoo at the Hilton Milwaukee’s 6th and Green. This year’s petting zoo will feature small animals, like rabbits and chicks, as well as large animals, such as a goat and llama;

• An appearance from the Easter Bunny;

• An Easter egg hunt; and,

• A coloring and crafts area.

During Easter brunch, families will enjoy a hearty and delicious Easter spread including:

• Traditional breakfast specialties, such as Belgium waffles, scrambled eggs with toppings and made to order omelets

• Salad bar with ceviche, cured and smoked king salmon, numerous house-made salads and fresh fruit parfaits among others

• Carving station including

o Prime rib of beef, natural jus and horseradish cream

o Roasted leg of lamb, mint demi-glace and Dijon aioli

• Hot entrees such as

o Orange-garlic roasted chicken breast with balsamic shallot butter sauce

o Wild mushroom & cheese ravioli with basil pesto, smoked yellow tomato cream, spiced pecans

o Sesame crusted rainbow trout

Kids can enjoy a specialty buffet, including Belgian waffles, chicken fingers, vegetable bites, and mac and cheese. Cost: $38.00 for adults, $17.00 for children 6 – 12 years old, children aged 5 and under are free. Gourmet assorted desserts will also be served. More information about the Hilton’s Easter brunch festivities is available at http://www.hiltonmilwaukee.com/downtown-milwaukee-events/promotion-details.asp?id=8C1C31C8-5671-4742-B7A9-A88800FA328F.