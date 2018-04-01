Easter at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center – Once Again Featuring a Petting Zoo at 6th and Green
Hilton Milwaukee City Center 509 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Celebrate Easter at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center with the hotel’s popular outdoor petting zoo at 6th and Green, as well as a buffet style brunch for families.
For kids, the Hilton Milwaukee will transform into an Easter extravaganza with:
• An outdoor petting zoo at the Hilton Milwaukee’s 6th and Green. This year’s petting zoo will feature small animals, like rabbits and chicks, as well as large animals, such as a goat and llama;
• An appearance from the Easter Bunny;
• An Easter egg hunt; and,
• A coloring and crafts area.
During Easter brunch, families will enjoy a hearty and delicious Easter spread including:
• Traditional breakfast specialties, such as Belgium waffles, scrambled eggs with toppings and made to order omelets
• Salad bar with ceviche, cured and smoked king salmon, numerous house-made salads and fresh fruit parfaits among others
• Carving station including
o Prime rib of beef, natural jus and horseradish cream
o Roasted leg of lamb, mint demi-glace and Dijon aioli
• Hot entrees such as
o Orange-garlic roasted chicken breast with balsamic shallot butter sauce
o Wild mushroom & cheese ravioli with basil pesto, smoked yellow tomato cream, spiced pecans
o Sesame crusted rainbow trout
Kids can enjoy a specialty buffet, including Belgian waffles, chicken fingers, vegetable bites, and mac and cheese. Cost: $38.00 for adults, $17.00 for children 6 – 12 years old, children aged 5 and under are free. Gourmet assorted desserts will also be served. More information about the Hilton’s Easter brunch festivities is available at http://www.hiltonmilwaukee.com/downtown-milwaukee-events/promotion-details.asp?id=8C1C31C8-5671-4742-B7A9-A88800FA328F.