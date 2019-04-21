Easter at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center – Petting Zoo Returns to 6th and Green

Celebrate Easter at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center! In addition to a buffet style brunch for families, the Hilton Milwaukee will transform into an Easter extravaganza with an outdoor petting zoo at the hotel’s 6th and Green and an appearance from the Easter Bunny!

During brunch, families will enjoy an extravagant chef-prepared Easter spread, featuring traditional breakfast specialties, a carving station, a salad bar and other delicious hot entrees. Kids can enjoy a specialty buffet, including Belgian waffles, vegetable bites, and mac and cheese. Gourmet assorted desserts made in-house will also be served.

Cost is $45.00 for ages 13+, $21.00 for children 6 – 12 years old, children aged 5 and under are free (inclusive). Reservations can be made by call (414) 935-5940 (Note: need credit card to guarantee reservation with 48-hour cancellation policy).