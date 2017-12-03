Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble Presents Awake To The Sounds of the Holidays

Google Calendar - Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble Presents Awake To The Sounds of the Holidays - 2017-12-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble Presents Awake To The Sounds of the Holidays - 2017-12-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble Presents Awake To The Sounds of the Holidays - 2017-12-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble Presents Awake To The Sounds of the Holidays - 2017-12-03 19:30:00

Summerfield United Methodist Church 728 E Juneau Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

A concert of organ and brass music for the holidays will be performed by St. Mark’s Brass and Mike Keegan, Organ, Sunday December 3, 2017, at 7:30 P.M. at Summerfield Methodist Church.

The concert will feature works Stanley, Pierre Dandrieu, and other music for the holidays.

Freewill Offering

Summerfield United Methodist Church is located at 728 E. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee.  

For additional information please call: Mike Keegan at (414) 225-1767.  

Info
Summerfield United Methodist Church 728 E Juneau Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble Presents Awake To The Sounds of the Holidays - 2017-12-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble Presents Awake To The Sounds of the Holidays - 2017-12-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble Presents Awake To The Sounds of the Holidays - 2017-12-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble Presents Awake To The Sounds of the Holidays - 2017-12-03 19:30:00