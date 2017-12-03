Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble Presents Awake To The Sounds of the Holidays

A concert of organ and brass music for the holidays will be performed by St. Mark’s Brass and Mike Keegan, Organ, Sunday December 3, 2017, at 7:30 P.M. at Summerfield Methodist Church.

The concert will feature works Stanley, Pierre Dandrieu, and other music for the holidays.

Freewill Offering

Summerfield United Methodist Church is located at 728 E. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee.

For additional information please call: Mike Keegan at (414) 225-1767.