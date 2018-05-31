Join us, fellow boozehounds and wing fanatics. We will cheers delish beers and grub on tasty chix wings, every last Thursday of the month at the Drink Wisconsinbly Pub.

We present to you... EAT WINGSCONSINBLY.

During these mini fests-of-flavor, some of our most adored Wisconsin craft breweries will exhibit their most cherished brews on our tap lines, and challenge us to create and compete with our own house wing recipes-using their beer. We honestly can not think of a pairing we could cherish more.

FIRST UP: May 31st

Super local, super awesome, MOBCRAFT BREWERY. We will feature their Bat$hit Crazy coffee brown ale in our wing du jour for the night.

It might be a sexy dry rub, or our take on chicken and waffles... Maybe we get the smoker out? Don't overthink it, just get this on your calendar, tell your friends, and stop by the Pub.

On the "Whole 30" Diet? No problem. There is word of a neighborly wing eating competition.

Someone is eating a whole 30 wings.

FUTURE BREWERIES TO BE ANNOUNCED.