EATING YOUR WORDS

Food in narrative fiction and creative non-fiction with Stacey Ballis

Guess what? Food isn’t just for eating! You can use food as a way of developing character and driving narrative, as well as looking at food writing beyond restaurant criticism and recipe development. Participants should be interested in exploring “foodie fiction”, how to write effective cooking and eating scenes in fiction, food related non-fiction long form essay work, or memoir with food themes.

STACEY BALLIS is the author of 10 foodie novels, and two cookbooks, as well as a decade-old food and lifestyle blog. Before committing herself to a full time writing career, she was an educator for over 15 years.

Celebrity Saturdays are a great chance to broaden your knowledge of what it takes to be successful and to learn from writers who are already knee deep in an author’s life. Stacey Ballis' workshop will be held on Saturday, August 12th, 2017. This event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and costs just $95, which includes a lunch catered by Waukesha’s own Café de Arts!

AllWriters’ Workplace and Workshop offers on-site and online writing courses in all genres and abilities of creative writing, as well as coaching, editing, and marketing services. A schedule of classes, with online registration, is available at www.allwritersworkshop.com or by calling (262) 446-0284. AllWriters’ is located at 234 Brook Street, Unit 2, in historic downtown Waukesha, as featured in Milwaukee’s Journal Sentinel.

