Eco-Friendly Paint & Pint Night
Sprecher Brewery 701 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale, Wisconsin 53209
Grab a beer, a brush, breathe deep, take a sip and create your eco friendly masterpiece on a canvas of reclaimed wood. Professional instruction, stencils, all painting materials, and a beer included to help you set your inner artist free. Cost: $39. Additional beverages and food available for purchase. Tickets available at www.rusticpint.com.
Info
Sprecher Brewery 701 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale, Wisconsin 53209 View Map
