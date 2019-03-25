Eco-Friendly Paint & Pint Night

Sprecher Brewery 701 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale, Wisconsin 53209

Grab a beer, a brush, breathe deep, take a sip and create your eco friendly masterpiece on a canvas of reclaimed wood. Professional instruction, stencils, all painting materials, and a beer included to help you set your inner artist free. Cost: $39. Additional beverages and food available for purchase. Tickets available at www.rusticpint.com.

Sprecher Brewery 701 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale, Wisconsin 53209
