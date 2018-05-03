During the 2017-2018 Eco-Travel Session Eco-travelers visited spots all over the world. Want to come along this year? Join us for a preview for our upcoming eco-travel season featuring the finer details of our new fall trip to Grenada, which is sure to be one of our most adventurous excursions ever! We’ll give you the dates and information you need to add our trips to your calendars. If you're interested in traveling with the UEC in 2018-2019, this is the session for you!

Date and Time

Thursday, May 3rd 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Location

Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Pl. Milwaukee, WI 53211

Price

For adults | Free - donations appreciated

Contact: Tim Vargo tvargo@urbanecologycenter.org