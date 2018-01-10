Eco-travel to North Dakota Info Session: Badlands, Potholes and Bison
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Named from shallow depressions which appeared when the glaciers from the last ice age receded, North Dakota’s Northern Great Plains Prairie Pothole Region supports nearly 50% of North America’s waterfowl. Find out how you can explore this and other unique ecosystems and cultural sites.
Wed., Jan. 10 | 6 - 7pm
For adults | Free - donations appreciated
