Eco-travel to North Dakota Info Session: Badlands, Potholes and Bison

Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Eco-travel to North Dakota Info Session: Badlands, Potholes and Bison

Named from shallow depressions which appeared when the glaciers from the last ice age receded, North Dakota’s Northern Great Plains Prairie Pothole Region supports nearly 50% of North America’s waterfowl. Find out how you can explore this and other unique ecosystems and cultural sites.

Wed., Jan. 10 | 6 - 7pm

For adults | Free - donations appreciated

Website: http://urbanecologycenter.org/serviceu.html?id=14611&view=event

Phone: 414-964-8505

Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
