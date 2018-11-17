Eco Warrior Fashion Show

EcoWarrior Fashion Show presented by Carrera Co and B Chic Productions

Our mission is to produce a fashion show that allows new and established designers to showcase their creativity through the use of repurposed, reused, recycled and/or biodegradable materials. We hope to inspire and ignite the passion for green initiatives and to help save our Earth through 3R principles (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle).

#EcoWarrior #MadisonFashionShow #MidwestFashionShow#EcoWarriorFashionShow

Models and Designers Spots are available.

Email jegie@carreraco.com

Show tickets: $25

Models/Designers can also participate in an optional Eco Warrior Competition

Location:

Olbrich Botanical Gardens

3330 Atwood Avenue

Madison, WI 53704