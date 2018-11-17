Eco Warrior Fashion Show
Olbrich Botanical Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., City of Madison, Wisconsin 53704
EcoWarrior Fashion Show presented by Carrera Co and B Chic Productions
Our mission is to produce a fashion show that allows new and established designers to showcase their creativity through the use of repurposed, reused, recycled and/or biodegradable materials. We hope to inspire and ignite the passion for green initiatives and to help save our Earth through 3R principles (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle).
Models and Designers Spots are available.
Email jegie@carreraco.com
Show tickets: $25
Models/Designers can also participate in an optional Eco Warrior Competition
Location:
Olbrich Botanical Gardens
3330 Atwood Avenue
Madison, WI 53704