Eddie B: Teachers Only Comedy Tour

Eddie B is single-handedly changing the comedy game with a stand up that is hilarious, smart, passionate and brutally honest. While others waited in the wings for a shot at becoming a top standup comic, Eddie soared to new heights with the “Teachers Only Tour,” establishing himself as the official voice of teachers across the globe. He’s giving teachers lessons in the funniest ways to express their worst frustrations – a hysterically realistic portrayal of a teacher’s hectic life, from the point of view of an actual teacher! You’ll be hard pressed to find a more well-rounded comic. Buckle up, because Eddie B is about to take you on a wild ride!