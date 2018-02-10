Eighth Annual Community Sing! w/Mark Dvorak, Julie Thompson & Craig Siemsen

$10 suggested .

On Saturday, February 10, 2018, The Coffee House welcomes Midwest folk singers and song leaders Mark Dvorak, Julie Thompson, and Craig Siemsen for it’s Eighth Annual Community Sing! Dvorak, Thompson, and Siemsen will lead the audience in a group sing featuring some of the best known and loved songs of the past. All lyrics will be provided.

This is a one of a kind evening that is part of a new singing movement that started at the Ten Pound Fiddle in East Lansing, Michigan, and has spread throughout the country. Song leaders take turns guiding the audience in a song, bringing everyone to full voice as they experience the joy of communal singing.

Mark Dvorak, Julie Thompson, and Craig Siemsen are each national touring artists and accomplished musicians, songwriters, and humorists.

WFMT's Rich Warren, host of "The Midnight Special," named Mark Dvorak "Chicago's official troubadour." Old Town School of Folk Music says Mark is “Funny, passionate, intimate and unforgettable.”

Noted folk singer Joe Jencks has said Julie Thompson sings with a style that is silky and soulful. Three Lakes Lifestyle notes of Julie, “A real treat listening to the eloquent and pure tones of vocalist Julie Thompson.”

Craig Siemsen has been called “(an) acclaimed performer on the Midwest’s burgeoning acoustic folk scene” by Albuquerque’s The Weekly Alibi and “one of the finest songwriter and performers on Wisconsin’s acoustic music scene” by Wisconsin Singer Songwriter Concert Series.

Join musicians Mark Dvorak, Julie Thompson, and Craig Siemsen for this unique and enjoyable evening. These exciting performers take popular songs of the past that most folks already know, and bring the audience to full voice for the entire song. This full on participation performance has been described as amazingly fun and transforming.