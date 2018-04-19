El Wrongo w/United Teachers of Music, Dad & Steve, The DUI's & Allantide

El Wrongo (Milwaukee) - https://elwrongo.bandcamp.com/

United Teachers of Music (Minneapolis) - https://unitedteachersofmusic.bandcamp.com/

Dad & Steve (Wayne Co. USA) - https://lorco.bandcamp.com/album/solid-state

The DUI's (Milwaukee) - https://theduis.bandcamp.com/

Allantide (Milwaukee) - https://allantide.bandcamp.com/

21+ | 9pm | $5

Hot on the release of their new LP, Minneapolis' United Teachers of Music are making tracks around the midwest to bring their new vision of classic heavy metal and punk rock to the people. Their energetic live show is brought to you by 5 midwest music veterans who combine massive riffs, high volume amplifiers, and sweaty showmanship to produce a not-to-be-missed live experience.

UToM’s first full-length LP, “The Dreams of Beasts Must Die” is a 180 gram slab of wax featuring 10 songs of the apocalypse, for-profit murder, sci-fi adventure, and vulgar satire. All physical copies come with a code for a digital download. Also available digitally through Bandcamp, Spotify and various other streaming services.

event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/164111974393429/