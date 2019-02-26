Elise Davis w/Zach Pietrini
The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Elise Davis’ electrified roots-rock sound has earned praise from outlets like Rolling Stone Country, Noisey and The Wall Street Journal. Moving between lush alt-country and stripped-down folk confessionals, she glues everything together with story-driven songs about independence, liberation and resilience as an adult woman. Like the desert plant that lends its name to her album title, Cactus, she doesn’t need help from others to grow tall.
