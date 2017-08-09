Elvis and Blue Suede Shoes

Event time: 7pm

Elvis and The Blue Suede Shoes recreating the famous Aloha Concert of 1973, Saturday September 16, 2017. Featuring Tribute Artist Elvis Prince at the Tripoli Shrine Center, 3000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI, 53208. VIP seating $17. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. Secure parking, handicap access and cash bar available. Tickets available in advance, online and at the door. Call 1-708-71ELVIS for more info, or 414-455-3726.

Price: $17