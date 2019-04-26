Elvis Fest IX Rocks The Legends Concert

to Google Calendar - Elvis Fest IX Rocks The Legends Concert - 2019-04-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Elvis Fest IX Rocks The Legends Concert - 2019-04-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Elvis Fest IX Rocks The Legends Concert - 2019-04-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Elvis Fest IX Rocks The Legends Concert - 2019-04-26 19:00:00

Four Points By Sheraton 5311 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

Join us for the 9th annual ELVIS FEST IX Rocks THE LEGENDS, with tributes to the four eras of ELVIS starring JESSE ARON, TIM E HENDRY, TED TORRES, and CLIFF WRIGHT. We will also have tributes to Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Neil Diamond and more! With Live Music by the EAS Tribute Band. Special guest: Ed Sullivan!

6PM Doors / 7PM Show

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NEW THIS YEAR: On Friday, April 26, at

8PM, MEET-N-GREET PIZZA PARTY with ELVIS.

Cost is $20/person

Also on Friday, April 26, at 7PM, you can RENEW YOUR WEDDING VOWS with

ELVIS! Cost is $150/couple and includes the ceremony, vow renewal certificate, picture and free entry to the Meet-n-Greet Pizza Party.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4 POINTS by SHERATON (Formerly Clarion Hotel)

5311 S. Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI

For Info – 414-327-6244 or www.JimmyPrinceShow.com

Concert Tickets: $20 ($25 @ door) General Chair

$30 ($35@ door) General Table

$40 ($45@ door) VIP Table (Rows 2-4)* *SOLD OUT**

$50 ($55@ door) GOLD Table (Row 1)* *SOLD OUT**

Paid Tables of 10 can be reserved by calling 414-327-6244

Get Concert, Pizza Party and Vow Renewal Tickets via PayPal at www.JimmyPrinceShow.com

Info

Four Points By Sheraton 5311 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance
414-327-6244
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Elvis Fest IX Rocks The Legends Concert - 2019-04-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Elvis Fest IX Rocks The Legends Concert - 2019-04-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Elvis Fest IX Rocks The Legends Concert - 2019-04-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Elvis Fest IX Rocks The Legends Concert - 2019-04-26 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - Elvis Fest IX Rocks The Legends Concert - 2019-04-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Elvis Fest IX Rocks The Legends Concert - 2019-04-27 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Elvis Fest IX Rocks The Legends Concert - 2019-04-27 19:00:00 iCalendar - Elvis Fest IX Rocks The Legends Concert - 2019-04-27 19:00:00