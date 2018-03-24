Elvis Fest VIII Rocks The Legends
4 Points By Sheraton-Airport 5311 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Join us for the 8th annual ELVIS FEST Rocks THE LEGENDS, with tributes to the four eras of ELVIS; along with Frankie Valli; Willie Nelson; and a special tribute to The Piano Man, BILLY JOEL! With Live Music by the Change of Habit Tribute Band.
7PM Doors / 8PM Show
4 POINTS by SHERATON (Formerly Clarion Hotel)
5311 S. Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI
(4 Points by Sheraton is offering special room rates, mention ELVIS FEST when booking at 414-481-2400)
For Info – 414-327-6244 or www.JimmyPrinceShow.com
Tickets: $20 ($25 @ door) General Chair
$30 ($35@ door) General Table
$40 ($45@ door) VIP Table (Rows 2-4)
**$50 ($55@ door) GOLD Table (Row 1)* *SOLD OUT**
Paid Tables of 10 can be reserved by calling 414-327-6244
Get Tickets 1) Via PayPal at www.JimmyPrinceShow.com
2) Mail a check, SASE, seat choice to Prince Productions, PO Box 20973, Greenfield, WI 53220