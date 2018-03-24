Elvis Fest VIII Rocks The Legends

Join us for the 8th annual ELVIS FEST Rocks THE LEGENDS, with tributes to the four eras of ELVIS; along with Frankie Valli; Willie Nelson; and a special tribute to The Piano Man, BILLY JOEL! With Live Music by the Change of Habit Tribute Band.

7PM Doors / 8PM Show

4 POINTS by SHERATON (Formerly Clarion Hotel)

5311 S. Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI

(4 Points by Sheraton is offering special room rates, mention ELVIS FEST when booking at 414-481-2400)

For Info – 414-327-6244 or www.JimmyPrinceShow.com

Tickets: $20 ($25 @ door) General Chair

$30 ($35@ door) General Table

$40 ($45@ door) VIP Table (Rows 2-4)

**$50 ($55@ door) GOLD Table (Row 1)* *SOLD OUT**

Paid Tables of 10 can be reserved by calling 414-327-6244

Get Tickets 1) Via PayPal at www.JimmyPrinceShow.com

2) Mail a check, SASE, seat choice to Prince Productions, PO Box 20973, Greenfield, WI 53220