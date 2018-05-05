Elvis Live at the Malt House, featuring Jeremiah Fox and the Odd Company Band

One night only! Come and enjoy an amazing Elvis tribute performance. Half of all proceeds will go to help maintain the older building that is The Malt House.

Tickets are $10 each and will be available online or at Ansay & Associates (100 E Chestnut St, Burlington, WI 53105) two weeks before the event.

Any questions can be directed to hayloftertickets@gmail.com or give us a call at (262) 763-9873