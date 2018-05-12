Elvis Mother's Day Estravaganza (6pm)
Knights of Columbus (West Allis) 1800 S. 92nd St., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Mother's day extravaganza includes dinner with Elvis concert featuring Elvis and The Blue Suede Shoes. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Advance purchase highly recommended. Admission $16. www.eventbrite.com. Free parking, handicap access, cash bar available. 1-414-774-3095 for more information.
Concerts, Live Music/Performance, Theater & Dance