Elvis Mother's Day Estravaganza (6pm)

to Google Calendar - Elvis Mother's Day Estravaganza (6pm) - 2018-05-12 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Elvis Mother's Day Estravaganza (6pm) - 2018-05-12 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Elvis Mother's Day Estravaganza (6pm) - 2018-05-12 18:30:00 iCalendar - Elvis Mother's Day Estravaganza (6pm) - 2018-05-12 18:30:00

Knights of Columbus (West Allis) 1800 S. 92nd St., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214

Mother's day extravaganza includes dinner with Elvis concert featuring Elvis and The Blue Suede Shoes. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Advance purchase highly recommended. Admission $16. www.eventbrite.com. Free parking, handicap access, cash bar available. 1-414-774-3095 for more information.

Info
Knights of Columbus (West Allis) 1800 S. 92nd St., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance, Theater & Dance
414-628-2677
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Elvis Mother's Day Estravaganza (6pm) - 2018-05-12 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Elvis Mother's Day Estravaganza (6pm) - 2018-05-12 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Elvis Mother's Day Estravaganza (6pm) - 2018-05-12 18:30:00 iCalendar - Elvis Mother's Day Estravaganza (6pm) - 2018-05-12 18:30:00