Elvis Salute to Our Heroes

The fourth annual "Salute to our Heroes" USO style live music concert with Elvis and The Blue Suede Shoes, featuring Elvis Prince performing Elvis Presley music from the '50s through the '70s, and G.I. Blues. A Toys For Tots Collection Drop-off will be there. General Admission Tickets $10 at the door. Military free general admission with I.D. Handicap Access and cash bar available. Free Parking. Doors open at 6:00 pm. Show starts at 7:00 pm. For more information call Knights of Columbus at 414-774-3095. or 1-708-71ELVIS