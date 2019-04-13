Elvis All Stars

to Google Calendar - Elvis All Stars - 2019-04-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Elvis All Stars - 2019-04-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Elvis All Stars - 2019-04-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Elvis All Stars - 2019-04-13 19:00:00

Knights of Columbus (West Allis) 1800 S. 92nd St., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214

Elvis 5.0 production featuring tributes by Elvis Prince as Elvis Presley, Greg Rogalinski as Frank Sinatra, Christopher Lonsdorf as Buddy Holly, Jessica Rouer as Patsy Cline, Marla Rothenberg performing music by the Ronettes and the Crystals and a special tribute to Selena. General admission $15. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. Banquet style seating. Cash bar available. Free Parking. Handicap access. For more info cal 414-837-6111. www.elvisprinceshow@gmail.com. Tickets available at the door and online at www.eventbrite.com.

Info

Knights of Columbus (West Allis) 1800 S. 92nd St., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance, Theater & Dance
414-837-6111
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Elvis All Stars - 2019-04-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Elvis All Stars - 2019-04-13 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Elvis All Stars - 2019-04-13 19:00:00 iCalendar - Elvis All Stars - 2019-04-13 19:00:00