Elvis Three Kings Concert
Knights of Columbus (West Allis) 1800 S. 92nd St., West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
"Elvis Three Kings Concert." Elvis and The Blue Suede Shoes live band featuring Three regional Elvis Tribute Artists, Elvis Prince, Pete Tidd, and Mike Lewandowski. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. General admission $15. Handicap access, free parking, cash bar available. Tickets available in advance, online and at the door. www.eventbrite.com. Call 1-414-774-3095 for more info.
Info
