Embossed Enamels Workshop

Instructor/Artist: Leslie Perrino

Create colorful round pendants by fusing layers of colored opaque and transparent glass onto embossed thin copper. Use liquid and powdered enamel and learn to use embossing folders. This class is appropriate both for beginners and more experienced enamelists.

Fee: $73 RAM Members; $88 Non-Members

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00am-4:30pm. Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.