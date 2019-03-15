For the 4th year, Var Gallery will present its annual Emerging Artists Exhibition. Select

artists from both MIAD and Peck School of the Arts were chosen based on unique

vision, socially engaging concept, innovative technique, an active studio practice and

participation within a broader artistic network. Curator and Gallery owner Josh Hintz

says about the importance of showcasing new talent, “Milwaukee's creative culture

has been on the rise and thriving. It is increasingly important that we continue to

support the emerging artists that are ambitiously doing their part to perpetuate this

collective effort through community involvement and engaging work.”

Featured artists include: Molly Hassler, Melissa Mursch, Brian Pfister, Brennen Steines, Emma Ponath, Izzy Waite.

This exhibition will be on display through April 20th, 2019.

WEDNESDAY

11:00AM to 4:00PM

​THURSDAY

11:00AM to 4:00PM

FRIDAY

11:00AM to 9:00PM

SATURDAY

11:00AM to 9:00PM