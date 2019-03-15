Emerging Artists Exhibition
Var Gallery & Studios 643 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
For the 4th year, Var Gallery will present its annual Emerging Artists Exhibition. Select
artists from both MIAD and Peck School of the Arts were chosen based on unique
vision, socially engaging concept, innovative technique, an active studio practice and
participation within a broader artistic network. Curator and Gallery owner Josh Hintz
says about the importance of showcasing new talent, “Milwaukee's creative culture
has been on the rise and thriving. It is increasingly important that we continue to
support the emerging artists that are ambitiously doing their part to perpetuate this
collective effort through community involvement and engaging work.”
Featured artists include: Molly Hassler, Melissa Mursch, Brian Pfister, Brennen Steines, Emma Ponath, Izzy Waite.
This exhibition will be on display through April 20th, 2019.
WEDNESDAY
11:00AM to 4:00PM
THURSDAY
11:00AM to 4:00PM
FRIDAY
11:00AM to 9:00PM
SATURDAY
11:00AM to 9:00PM