Emily Fons Recital

American Mezzo-Soprano Emily Fons has made several exciting role and company debuts in recent seasons that have set her apart as a versatile, powerful, and engaging performer. Ms. Fons was hailed by Opera News as one of opera’s rising stars and one of the best singing actresses of her generation, and received a Grammy nomination for her work on Jennifer Higdon’s Cold Mountain.

Emily Fons will be performing at the Polish Center of Wisconsin on Saturday, November 25 at 7:00 p.m. Her program will include songs and arias in English, Spanish, German and Polish. There will be a reception after her recital in her honor.

Tickets are: Adults $15 in advance, $20 at the door, Students $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Call the Polish Center at (414) 529-2140 to reserve your tickets.