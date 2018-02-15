Empathy, Connections & Borders: An Evening of Poetry & Storytelling at MIAD

Join us for a night of poetry and storytelling between artists and writers from Milwaukee and Minneapolis exploring empathy, creating human connections and crossing borders. Performers include Michael Kleber-Diggs, Anais Deal-Marquez, Kavon Cortez-Jones, Dinorah Marquez, Isela Xitlali Gómez and Eli Avalos.

This program is free and open to the public.

This program supports Humanly Possible: The Empathy Exhibition, on view in MIAD's Frederick Layton Gallery January 12 - March 10. This exhibition is sponsored in part by the Mary L. Nohl Fund of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.