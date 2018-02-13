Empathy Through the Visual Arts: An Artist's Discussion at MIAD

Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) 273 E. Erie St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Join us for an artist's talk surrounding Humanly Possible: The Empathy Exhibition. Exhibit artists Lois Bielefeld, Tina Blondell and Gudrun Lock join curator John Schuerman and moderator Leslie Fedorchuk to discus the concept of empathy and its manifestation in the visual arts.

This program is free and open to the public, with a reception to follow.

This program supports Humanly Possible: The Empathy Exhibition, on view in MIAD's Frederick Layton Gallery January 12 - March 10. This exhibition is sponsored in part by the Mary L. Nohl Fund of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) 273 E. Erie St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
