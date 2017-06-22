Enchanted Evening in the Gardens

Event time: 6:30pm-8:30pm

Spend an Enchanted Evening with the Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens!

Discover fairies in the flower beds and magic around every corner in this very special free event in the gardens.

Children and parents will enjoy whimsical crafts, engaging entertainment, and fun games all evening long. Visitors are welcome to dress as a favorite fairytale character and join the fun.

Firefly catch-and-release at 8:30pm!

Sunday, July 30th 6:30-8:30pm at Boerner Botanical Gardens, 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, 53130

Call 414-525-5661, email info@fbbg.org, or visit https://boernerbotanicalgardens.org/event/enchanted-evening-2017/ for more information.

Price: Free, no registration necessary.