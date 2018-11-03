Enchantment In Concert

We are celebrating the stellar career of over 40 years of a Milwaukee Iconic, DJ "Ernie G" Mitchell currently of WNOV 860, featuring National recording artist, “Enchantment” doing their hits like "GLORIA", "SILLY LOVE SONG', "SUNSHINE" and more, on November 3rd. Ernie has worked in radio from WAWA to WMCS to Full circle back to WNOV. Ernie has kept Old School Music alive for all of us and reminded us of the times in our city when neighbor watched out for neighbor.

Also on the program will be Milwaukee's own "The Tempters" and "The Reconstruction Band" - Special tribute by The Jazzy Jewels. Advance tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.com Enchantment, at Nikavonni's 275 W Wisconsin Ave, Torrence's House of Threads 4722 W Fond du lac ave & Terri Lynn's Express 10704 W Hampton, $35 early bird special until 10/1/18