The Endurance: History's Greatest Shipwreck

The Endurance, commanded by Sir Ernest Shackleton, sailed for the Antarctic in 1914 when she was crushed by ice in the Weddell Sea, causing her to sink. Rochelle Pennington's presentation, featuring dozens of authentic documents and stunning photographs taken during the expedition, will detail the extraordinary acts of determination used by the men to move fearlessly forward as they triumphed over the frozen Antarctic expanse. A leader among leaders, Commander Shackleton taught his men how to employ their thoughts to overcome every obstacles and to persevere against all odds, and he can inspire us to do the same. Considered “the greatest survival story in history,” the journey lives on today as a timeless model which shows how ordinary people, armed only with the simple power of attitude, can dive headfirst into immense adversity and emerge victorious.