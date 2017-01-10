The Endurance: History's Greatest Shipwreck

Event time: 6:30pm

Author Rochelle Pennington traveled to the countries of England and Scotland to research Sir Ernest Shackleton’s epic 1914 travels aboard the ship Endurance with his crew of 27.

Rochelle will detail the extraordinary acts of determination used by the men to move fearlessly forward as they triumphed over the frozen Antarctic expanse where their lives were threatened daily.

Rochelle's presentation features dozens of authentic documents and stunning photographs taken during the expedition.

Price: Free