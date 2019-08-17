Engaging Life at Every Age presentation

At every stage in life, we could all use the talk: the voice of a spouse, friend, mentor, or coach urging us to stay with interests or hobbies that keep us in the thick of things.

At the presentation “Engaging Life at Every Age” on Saturday, August 17, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., beloved book author and newspaper columnist Philip Chard, MS, LCSW, will be that voice as he discusses this popular topic at St. Joseph Center, the southside Milwaukee campus of the School Sisters of St. Francis (1501 S. Layton Blvd., 27th St. and Greenfield Ave.).

As a veteran psychotherapist, social worker, and coach, Mr. Chard has prepared a lively and compelling case for why all adults need to stay interested and engaged in the world around them. Attaining fulfillment and happiness take effort, and we all need a motivational booster like this presentation now and then. Mr. Chard will address teens, adults, and seniors seeking guidance in this all-important area of our mental and emotional well-being.

Philip Chard has more than 30 years of experience as a psychotherapist and is a leader in the field of applied eco-psychology. He specializes in working with clients “seeking lasting behavior change, spiritual growth, improved relationships, emotional healing, adaptation to health challenges, or access to the power of the subconscious.”

Two of his books, Nature’s Ways and The Healing Earth, provide valuable insight to the ways nature can sustain our hunger for the sacred and desire for joy. For many years, Mr. Chard wrote the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column “Out of My Mind,” which continues to be disseminated to his subscribers online.

His dynamic speaking style and ability to forge an empathetic connection with his audience make gatherings like “Engaging Life at Every Age” unique and inspiring. Seating at this workshop is limited, so don’t wait to register.

The fee is just $5. Write checks to: School Sisters of St. Francis Outreach Events, c/o Donna O’Loughlin; 1501 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53215. Contact: doloughlin@sssf.org or 414-385-5272.

Ample free parking is available at 29th St. and Orchard St., behind St. Joseph Center.

About the School Sisters of St. Francis

The School Sisters of St. Francis are an international community of Catholic sisters who unite with others to build a just and peaceful world. Founded in 1874, they now have sisters, associates, staff, donors and volunteers actively working to address the needs of those who are poor and marginalized by society. Their mission is thriving throughout the United States, Europe, Latin American and India. In the U.S., School Sisters live and minister in 15 states, addressing needs in education, holistic wellness and healing, pastoral ministry, spiritual growth, social justice, and the arts. For more information about the School Sisters of St. Francis, please visit www.sssf.org.