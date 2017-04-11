Event time: 8pm

Country singer Eric Church carries himself like a rock star in concert—the guy is a fan of pyrotechnics—but in the studio he’s a far more complex creature. Without straying too far from commercial country radio’s norms, his records have flirted with honky tonk and outlaw country (Merle Haggard guested on his blockbuster 2006 debut Sinners Like Me ), as well as rustic folk music. His latest record, 2015’s Mr. Misunderstood , may be his greatest commercial gambit yet, a record that looks as much to the mellow, low-key sounds of modern alt-country and Americana as it does to country radio. The record features guest appearances from blues singer Susan Tedeschi and Rhiannon Giddens of the old-time country band Carolina Chocolate Drops.