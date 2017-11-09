Eros and Errors (twin performance)

Voices and Verses will present Eros and Errors, an inter-disciplinary performance mini-series based on the theme of love in its many stages and varieties. Part 1 will take place on Thursday, November 9, 2017, 7:00 p.m. at The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave., Racine, WI, and Part 2 will be performed on Thursday, November 16, 2017, 7:00 p.m. The multi-media event will incorporate poetry (spoken and sung), vocal and instrumental music (composed and improvised), and visual art. Special guests will add their own loving touches to the performance. Donations are encouraged.

Eros and Errors is organized in segments, each focused on one aspect of love, including: “Love – Intimacy,” “World According to Her – and Him,” “Longing, Sentimental, Nostalgic,” “Mars and Venus,” “. . . Ain’t Funny,” “Nitty Gritty,” “Seduction,” “Bliss,” and “Finale.” The music ranges from new classical improvisation, folk and pop (with a twist) to 16th century madrigal. Texts range from classic poetry to modern quotations. The performance will be presented in two unique sessions in order to create a tiny festival or “moveable feast” of love. Voluntary audience participation will be structured into the performances in order to offer an interactive creative experience.