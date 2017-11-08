Eternity, Beauty and Drawing Skulls: the Surprising Value of Playing in Sand
Join us for a live performance of sand art with music accompaniment.
David Leiberg, UWM alum with degrees in Religious Studies and Fine Art, will share his personal experience of the often unexpected (and sometimes seemingly contradictory) relationship between his art and religion in a talk and a live sand painting performance. He will be accompanied by Mike Mangione, front man of Mike Mangione & the Kin.
