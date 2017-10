European Village Holiday Traditions Alive!

The Milwaukee Public Museum “comes to life” during our Alive! events, where visitors get the chance to talk to costumed interpreters and participate in an array of hands-on activities.

Join us on Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2 for European Village Alive! and learn about European holiday traditions from our costumed interpreters!

Friday, December 1 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 2 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.