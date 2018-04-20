An Evening of Baroque Music
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum 2220 N. Terrace Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Playing on period instruments from original notation, the Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble brings the sound and character of the 17th and 18th centuries to life, often shedding light upon lesser known compositions and composers. The program will consist of a variety of works and features the following performers:
Mimmi Fulmer, Soprano
Brett Lipshutz, Traverso
Eric Miller, Viola da Gamba
Sigrun Paust, Recorder
Charlie Rassmussen, Baroque Cello
Consuelo Sanudo, Mezzo Soprano
Monica Steger, Traverso, Recorder and Harpsichord
Anton TenWolde, Baroque Cello
Max Yount, Harpsichord
Program contents include:
Antonio Vivaldi - “Cento donzelle festose e belle”
Georg Philipp Telemann - Fantasia no 3 for viola da gamba, TWV 40:28 (1735)
Giuseppe Ferdinando Brivio – Trio sonata for two traversi and basso continuo, op. 2 no 4
Unico van Wassenaer – sonata no 3 for recorder and basso continuo (ca. 1714)
Luigi Boccherini – Sonata no 3 for the violoncello, G5
Giovanni Ghizzolo – “Perche piangi, Pastore?”
“Qual di nova bellezza”
Adriano Banchiero – Magnificat (1613)
Michel Pignolet de Montéclair – Duo for traversi without bass
Telemann – Quartet TWV 43:G10
Tickets are $20 ($10 for students) at the door or go to https://wibaroquevilla.brownpapertickets.com/