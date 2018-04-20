An Evening of Baroque Music

Playing on period instruments from original notation, the Wisconsin Baroque Ensemble brings the sound and character of the 17th and 18th centuries to life, often shedding light upon lesser known compositions and composers. The program will consist of a variety of works and features the following performers:

Mimmi Fulmer, Soprano

Brett Lipshutz, Traverso

Eric Miller, Viola da Gamba

Sigrun Paust, Recorder

Charlie Rassmussen, Baroque Cello

Consuelo Sanudo, Mezzo Soprano

Monica Steger, Traverso, Recorder and Harpsichord

Anton TenWolde, Baroque Cello

Max Yount, Harpsichord

Program contents include:

Antonio Vivaldi - “Cento donzelle festose e belle”

Georg Philipp Telemann - Fantasia no 3 for viola da gamba, TWV 40:28 (1735)

Giuseppe Ferdinando Brivio – Trio sonata for two traversi and basso continuo, op. 2 no 4

Unico van Wassenaer – sonata no 3 for recorder and basso continuo (ca. 1714)

Luigi Boccherini – Sonata no 3 for the violoncello, G5

Giovanni Ghizzolo – “Perche piangi, Pastore?”

“Qual di nova bellezza”

Adriano Banchiero – Magnificat (1613)

Michel Pignolet de Montéclair – Duo for traversi without bass

Telemann – Quartet TWV 43:G10

Tickets are $20 ($10 for students) at the door or go to https://wibaroquevilla.brownpapertickets.com/