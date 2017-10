×

The Friends of the UWM Golda Meir Library, with co-sponsor Boswell Book Company, are hosting best-selling mystery novelist Sara Paretsky on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. in the fourth floor Conference Center of the Golda Meir Library, 2311 E. Hartford Ave.

Paretsky is appearing in conjunction with the publication this spring of Fallout, the 18th novel in her V.I. Warshawski series.

The event is free but seating is limited. Registration is encouraged: http://bit.ly/2nk8giv

Sara Paretsky revolutionized the mystery novel in 1982 when she introduced V.I. Warshawski in Indemnity Only. By creating a believable investigator with the grit and smarts to tackle problems on the mean streets, Paretsky challenged a genre in which women typically were either vamps or victims.

Critics, readers, and even fellow crime writers have been championing Paretsky for 35 years, with P.D. James saying, “For me, the most remarkable of the moderns is Sara Paretsky . . . No other crime writer has so powerfully and effectively combined a well-crafted detective story with the novel of social realism.”

After the talk, Paretsky will sign copies of her new novel, which will be available for purchase.

Parking is available in the UWM Union and Klotsche Pavilion parking garages. For more information or special needs, call 414-229-6202.

The Friends of the Golda Meir Library will hold their annual business meeting at 6 p.m. in Special Collections.