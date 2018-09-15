Join Us To Celebrate 32 Years of Service to Low-Income Senior Citizens.

FUNDRAISER TO BENEFIT COMMUNITY PROJECTS FOR SENIORS.

Proceeds help support our meal & social programs for thousands of low-income senior citizens in 50 cities of S.E. Wisconsin.

Evening of Entertainment

Our Charity’s 32nd Anniversary Celebration

Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 from 7-11 P.M.

EVENT LOCATION

The Ingleside Hotel (Formerly Country Springs Hotel)

Grand Ballroom | 2810 Golf Rd | Pewaukee WI

Show opens with professional comedian MIKE KOUTROBIS

Then… Live 11-piece band and variety show by PLATINUM

Admission Tickets to Evening of Entertainment Show: $50

Admission tickets must be purchased in advance

No admission tickets will be sold or held at the door

Food & drink | Cash bar | Event is only for age 21 & older

$7,000 cash raffle | Silent auctions

Doors open at 5 P.M.

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres served from 5 - 8 P.M.

Chinese spring roll served with sweet sour sauce

Assorted silver dollar sandwiches

Swedish meatballs | Vegetable tray & dip

Fresh fruit tray | Cheese-sausage-crackers tray

Potato chips & dip | Popcorn | Coffee

Complimentary treat served from 8 - 9:00 P.M.:

chocolate dipped pretzels

414-444-6544

Community Projects Committee, Inc. | Community Projects for Seniors

1986 – 2018

3073 S Chase Ave #210 | Milwaukee WI 53207

cpforseniors@gmail.com | cpforseniors.org