Evening of Entertainment
Country Springs Hotel 2810 Golf Road, Pewaukee, Wisconsin 53072
Join Us To Celebrate 32 Years of Service to Low-Income Senior Citizens.
FUNDRAISER TO BENEFIT COMMUNITY PROJECTS FOR SENIORS.
Proceeds help support our meal & social programs for thousands of low-income senior citizens in 50 cities of S.E. Wisconsin.
Evening of Entertainment
Our Charity’s 32nd Anniversary Celebration
Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 from 7-11 P.M.
EVENT LOCATION
The Ingleside Hotel (Formerly Country Springs Hotel)
Grand Ballroom | 2810 Golf Rd | Pewaukee WI
Show opens with professional comedian MIKE KOUTROBIS
Then… Live 11-piece band and variety show by PLATINUM
Admission Tickets to Evening of Entertainment Show: $50
Admission tickets must be purchased in advance
No admission tickets will be sold or held at the door
Food & drink | Cash bar | Event is only for age 21 & older
$7,000 cash raffle | Silent auctions
Doors open at 5 P.M.
Complimentary hors d’oeuvres served from 5 - 8 P.M.
Chinese spring roll served with sweet sour sauce
Assorted silver dollar sandwiches
Swedish meatballs | Vegetable tray & dip
Fresh fruit tray | Cheese-sausage-crackers tray
Potato chips & dip | Popcorn | Coffee
Complimentary treat served from 8 - 9:00 P.M.:
chocolate dipped pretzels
414-444-6544
Community Projects Committee, Inc. | Community Projects for Seniors
1986 – 2018
3073 S Chase Ave #210 | Milwaukee WI 53207
cpforseniors@gmail.com | cpforseniors.org