An Evening of Gilbert & Sullivan III

On November 16, 17 & 18, 2017, the @ The Center Series continues with An Evening of Gilbert & Sullivan, featuring the great Operettas and Musical Theatre works of this highly talented librettist/composer pair. The Florentine’s Studio Artists along with members of the Florentine Opera Chorus and pianist Ruben Piirainen will bring the mirthful merriment of classic G&S to life in this @ The Center Series concert revue.

Parking for the @ The Center Series is adjacent to our Riverwest Opera Center. Free, off-street parking is available just West of our 930 E Burleigh Street address, with additional street parking on Burleigh Street.