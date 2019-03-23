An Evening w/Mike Recine & Adam Friedland

This show will be worth your time and money. Two New York comedians co-headlining in lovely Bayview!

Mike Recine is a Jersey boy doing stand up and living in New York. He's been on Conan a couple times and has a Comedy Central Half Hour. He released an album called Union Delegate in 2015 and he hosts a podcast about organized crime called The Sitdown. He also makes pasta sauce you can buy.

Adam Friedland is one of the co-hosts of the Cum Town podcast. They also host a monthly stand-up show in Brooklyn called Funny Moms. He recently got into a little bit of a twitter spat with the former first daughter Chelsea Clinton.

$12 online / $15 at the door