An Evening of Show Tunes with Joseph Gallo, Tenor

West Bend Theatre Company is proud to present a concert performance, “An Evening of Show Tunes” May 19th at 7:30 PM., at the historic Bibinger’s in West Bend. Featuring the talent of Joseph Gallo in a benefit event, this intimate performance has extremely limited seating. All tickets are sold exclusively by West Bend Theatre Company at wbtheatreco.com.

Normally, West Bend Theatre Company donates 50% of their proceeds to local nonprofit organizations. However, this benefit concert to support the West Bend Theatre Company is Joe Gallo’s hope to further the theatre company mission, by helping raise funds for the West Bend community and supporting the company’s upcoming stage events such as “Much Ado About Nothing,” which plays later this summer.

“An Evening of Show Tunes” will include a wide selection of music from many shows, with music from Rodgers and Hammerstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Leonard Bernstein, and others, featuring the lovely tenor voice of Joseph Gallo. Gallo has appeared in numerous community theatre performance throughout southeastern Wisconsin, including Milwaukee’s Opera on Tap, as well as the West Bend Theatre Company’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol.” He has brought together talents of additional exceptional performers, Kathryn Flynn, and Josh Parman to make this into an outstanding concert evening.

As it is hosted on the second floor of Bibinger’s (the former Schwai’s), the historic site is not wheelchair-accessible, though we will do our best to accommodate.

Appetizers, select wines and beers available, with reserved seats. Special seating options will be offered for tables of 8 or more.

About the West Bend Theatre Company

West Bend Theatre Company is a nonprofit organization that produces excellent theatre and gives back to the community. A portion of each show’s proceeds benefit a local non-profit organization. Learn more at www.wbtheatreco.com