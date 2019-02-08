Evening Winter Lighted Garden Walk

Boerner Botanical Gardens 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130

Enjoy the nighttime beauty of Boerner in winter.

Great for families or to celebrate with your Valentine!

Admission/check-in is in the Garden House.

$5/person in advance or at the door.

Hot beverages available in Garden House while supplies last.

This winter garden walk is a rare chance to see the new lighting system at a time of year when the gardens are usually closed to the public. The lights make the stark winter branches, shadowy conifers and winding paths of Boerner even more dramatic--especially in the snow.

For tickets or more info:

https://boernerbotanicalgardens.org/event/evening-winter-walk/ or 414-525-5653

Info
Boerner Botanical Gardens 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
Kids & Family, Museums & Tours, Outdoors/Fitness
414-525-5653
