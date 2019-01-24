Eviction in Milwaukee

to Google Calendar - Eviction in Milwaukee - 2019-01-24 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eviction in Milwaukee - 2019-01-24 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eviction in Milwaukee - 2019-01-24 11:30:00 iCalendar - Eviction in Milwaukee - 2019-01-24 11:30:00

Ambassador Hotel 2308 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

This panel discussion will feature representatives from a number of community organizations working directly with those affected by eviction. Panelists include Amy Koltz of Mediate Milwaukee, Joe’Mar Hooper of CommonBond Communities, Shawanna Lindenburg of Community Advocates and Raphael Ramos of Legal Action Milwaukee.

Info
Ambassador Hotel 2308 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Activist
to Google Calendar - Eviction in Milwaukee - 2019-01-24 11:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eviction in Milwaukee - 2019-01-24 11:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eviction in Milwaukee - 2019-01-24 11:30:00 iCalendar - Eviction in Milwaukee - 2019-01-24 11:30:00