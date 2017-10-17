Ex Fabula asks “What Could Go Wrong?”

Milwaukee nonprofit Ex Fabula has amassed quite a bit of experience putting on StorySlams over the last 9 years; even so, they aren’t ready to relax, as each event has the potential for new surprises. Fittingly, the theme for the first Slam of Season 9 is “What Could Go Wrong?”

Ex Fabula’s mission is to strengthen community bonds through the art of storytelling, and at monthly StorySlams, they invite attendees to put their name in the hat if they’d like to share a true, personal story onstage. Stories should be related to the evening’s theme and told in five minutes or less, without props or notes. Themes are selected with audience input; in fact the theme of “What Could Go Wrong” received the most votes from community members this summer, so the program on Tuesday October 17 is sure to be a night of commiseration and community building. To add to the community spirit, Ex Fabula will host pre-event discussions as part of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s On the Table initiative.

Doors open at 6:30 pm and stories start at 7:30 pm. All seating is general admission, and shows do sell out, so advance ticket purchase is recommended. “That’s another thing that can go wrong: we sometimes have tickets available at the door, but not always - and we feel awful turning people away,” said McGee. Advance tickets, venue accessibility details, storytelling tips and more are available at www.exfabula.org