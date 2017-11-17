Ex Fabula: Risking It

TRUE, PERSONAL STORIES ABOUT TAKING RISKS

Ex Fabula is committed to strengthening community bonds through the art of storytelling. The organization was founded in 2009 when Adam Weise, Amy Schleicher, Leah Delaney, Matt Sabljak, and Megan McGee launched the storytelling series in Milwaukee. They agreed that true, personal stories have a unique power to create connections between individuals, and hoped to magnify that power through live events to provide meaningful local experiences. The fledgling organization was christened “Ex Fabula” – Latin for “from stories.”

Risking It will feature Ex Fabula curated tellers, plus selected members of the community sharing their own true, personal stories. Community and student storytelling workshops will precede the event. While you may have attended an Ex Fabula StorySlam or workshop, or heard their radio show on WUWM, Risking It will feature stories never told before that you won’t want to miss!