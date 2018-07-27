Ex Fabula and Sculpture Milwaukee Walking Tours #2

Join Ex Fabula and Sculpture Milwaukee for a guided storytelling tour inspired by Sculpture Milwaukee’s 21 piece urban outdoor exhibit.

Led by Ex Fabula storytellers Elaine Maly and Shawn Mitchell, this tour will feature true, personal stories inspired by select works of art. Tour goers will have opportunities to share their true, personal stories as well.

Tours will run approximately 75 minutes on Wisconsin Ave (6th ave to Prospect). We encourage wearing comfortable walking shoes and bringing weather appropriate items (jacket, umbrella).

We’ll meet at 1:30pm at the Hilton City Center Milwaukee in the Monarch Lounge. Tour goers who purchase food or drink will receive free parking. Our tour will officially end at Pfister Hotel but feel free to stay for Sculpture Milwaukee’s Ending Social.

Each tour is limited to 20 participants, so space is limited. For more information on Sculpture Milwaukee and the artists featured, visit www.sculpturemilwaukee.com or download the app Sculpture Milwaukee from app store.